What Happened To Joyce Mitchell's Son?

For those closest to people who have been convicted of violent or unsettling crimes, the idea that a person (or persons) who they thought they knew better than almost anyone else could also be capable of perpetrating great harms can be, for lack of a better term, a shock to the system. When it's your own mother, it's possibly magnified ten-fold. And in the case of Joyce Mitchell, who was convicted in 2015 for her role in aiding and abetting murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat in their escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York, this seemed to be the case for her only son, Tobey Mitchell.

Tobey, who was the product of his mother's first marriage to her ex-husband, Tobey Premo, seemingly stood by Joyce after it was discovered that she had served as an accomplice in helping Matt and Sweat in their jailhouse break. As Bustle reported in 2018 — the same year a dramatization of the event entitled "Escape at Dannemora" drew renewed attention to the case — both Tobey and his adoptive father, Lyle, were stalwart defenders of Joyce's innocence. In an interview with NBC News shortly following Joyce's arrest in 2015, Tobey went on the record by stating his mother would not "risk her life or other people's lives to let these guys escape from prison."

Though Joyce was found guilty of doing exactly that, 2015 turned into a watershed year for her son — in all the wrong ways.