Did Prince William Really Leak Stories About Prince Harry's Mental Health To The Press?

Is there more to Prince William and Prince Harry's feud than meets the eye?

Prince Harry opened up about his struggles with mental health in "The Me You Can't See," a docu-series that was released on AppleTV+. However, it's possible that his brother, William, may have tried to do some damage using Harry's personal challenges against him, according to new claims made by Harry's own biographer Omid Scobie. It all started back in 2019 when Harry did an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, according to the Daily Mail.

Referring to his relationship with William, Harry told Bradby, "we are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to but I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, you have good days, you have bad days." Following that interview, William may have made some calculated moves to try to tarnish his brother's reputation. Keep reading to find out what Scobie claims happened next.