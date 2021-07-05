Bill Cosby's Latest Statement To The Public Is Turning Heads

Bill Cosby has lashed out at Howard University after the institution decried actor and incoming dean Phylicia Rashad for celebrating his release. Cosby, who has not stayed silent after being released from prison, released a statement on July 4 saying Howard University "must support one's Freedom of Speech," per Deadline. The disgraced actor, once known as "America's Dad," referred to a since-deleted tweet, which saw Rashad call his sexual assault conviction "a miscarriage of justice." Alongside a photo of Cosby, Rashad controversially wrote: "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!" But, after users launched a Twitter tirade against her, Rashad attempted to backtrack and apologize by saying she "fully support[s] sexual assault survivors coming forward." She continued: "My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects," Rashad tweeted. "My heartfelt wish is for healing."

While some said she "cannot root for the rapist and the victim," Rashad attempted to show more empathy ... or, perhaps, retain her position by issuing her "most sincere apology" to parents and students of Howard University. In a letter, she explained the university has a "zero-tolerance policy towards interpersonal violence" and promised to be a "stronger ally" for sexual assault survivors by participating in trainings. But Howard University still publicly admonished their College of Fine Arts dean, which seemingly outraged Cosby.