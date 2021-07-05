Inside Kate Middleton's Decision To Self-Isolate After Coming In Contact With Someone With COVID-19

Kate Middleton stunned the world when she announced that she would be self-isolating due to the coronavirus, per The Sun. On July 2, the Duchess of Cambridge watched a game of tennis from the Royal Box at Wimbledon. She also attended the England vs Germany soccer match at the Wembley Stadium on June 29. According to the Independent, Germany's interior minister thought that Uefa was "absolutely irresponsible" for allowing a crowd of more than 40,000 people to attend the match. Now, it seems as if Kate might have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus — and she is taking precautions.

During the week of July 5, Kate had been due to appear at various events. She and Prince William were scheduled to attend two events in honor of the U.K.'s National Health Service. The NHS is celebrating its 73rd anniversary, but it seems as if Wills will be attending the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral by himself. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also supposed to host the NHS Big Tea celebrations in Buckingham Palace's gardens. However, the duchess will also miss this event. The outlet reports that William is not isolating.

Let's dive into how Kate might have been exposed to the coronavirus and why she's heeding regulations to self-isolate.