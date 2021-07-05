Inside Kate Middleton's Decision To Self-Isolate After Coming In Contact With Someone With COVID-19
Kate Middleton stunned the world when she announced that she would be self-isolating due to the coronavirus, per The Sun. On July 2, the Duchess of Cambridge watched a game of tennis from the Royal Box at Wimbledon. She also attended the England vs Germany soccer match at the Wembley Stadium on June 29. According to the Independent, Germany's interior minister thought that Uefa was "absolutely irresponsible" for allowing a crowd of more than 40,000 people to attend the match. Now, it seems as if Kate might have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus — and she is taking precautions.
During the week of July 5, Kate had been due to appear at various events. She and Prince William were scheduled to attend two events in honor of the U.K.'s National Health Service. The NHS is celebrating its 73rd anniversary, but it seems as if Wills will be attending the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral by himself. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also supposed to host the NHS Big Tea celebrations in Buckingham Palace's gardens. However, the duchess will also miss this event. The outlet reports that William is not isolating.
Let's dive into how Kate might have been exposed to the coronavirus and why she's heeding regulations to self-isolate.
It's unclear when Kate Middleton will resume her royal duties
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge is following the standard protocol of self-isolating after she received an alert on July 2. According to The Sun, "The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19." She attended two crowd-drawing sporting events during the last week, the outlet reported. A spokesperson for the Palace revealed that Kate made contact with the person during the week of June 28. Luckily, "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms," the spokesperson noted. However, Kate is playing it safe because she is "is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."
Kate has received both COVID vaccinations, but still needs to isolate after being exposed to someone who has tested positive. U.K. regulations state that the duchess needs to quarantine for 10 days after the exposure and it seems as if she will comply. It is unclear when Kate started her 10-day isolation period, so for now, nobody knows when she will resume her royal duties. Ironically, she and Prince William would have hosted a tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the NHS staff who have worked selflessly to aid the public during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Kate herself may have been exposed to the deadly virus.
Here's hoping that Kate will have a swift quarantine period so that we can soon see her making headlines again.