Does Nick Cannon Have More Big News To Celebrate?

It looks like Nick Cannon has another big announcement to celebrate this year. Not too long ago, the entertainer revealed that he was expecting a set of twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa. In April, the woman shared pictures from her maternity shoot, which also featured the former "Masked Singer" host (via People). "Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Then, in June, De La Rosa announced the twins' birth and shared a video of herself holding the newborn children in the hospital. "JUNE 14TH, 2021," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys #ZionandZillion."

While De La Rosa was pregnant, however, it turns out that Cannon was expecting another child with model Alyssa Scott. As reported by Vulture, Scott shared pictures from their own maternity shoot in a now-deleted Instagram post. "Celebrating you today," the model wrote in the caption, sharing a picture of Cannon caressing her pregnant belly. And now, it looks like Cannon and Scott have welcomed their first child together, just days after the twins' birth. Read more below.