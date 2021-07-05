Does Nick Cannon Have More Big News To Celebrate?
It looks like Nick Cannon has another big announcement to celebrate this year. Not too long ago, the entertainer revealed that he was expecting a set of twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa. In April, the woman shared pictures from her maternity shoot, which also featured the former "Masked Singer" host (via People). "Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.
Then, in June, De La Rosa announced the twins' birth and shared a video of herself holding the newborn children in the hospital. "JUNE 14TH, 2021," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys #ZionandZillion."
While De La Rosa was pregnant, however, it turns out that Cannon was expecting another child with model Alyssa Scott. As reported by Vulture, Scott shared pictures from their own maternity shoot in a now-deleted Instagram post. "Celebrating you today," the model wrote in the caption, sharing a picture of Cannon caressing her pregnant belly. And now, it looks like Cannon and Scott have welcomed their first child together, just days after the twins' birth. Read more below.
Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon welcome their son, Zen
On Sunday, July 4, Alyssa Scott revealed that she had given birth to her and Nick Cannon's first baby. Taking to Instagram, the model shared pictures of herself cradling the newborn baby, with the caption announcing the date of the birth. "I will love you for eternity [heart emoji] 6•23•21," the caption reads. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Scott also confirmed the baby's name, Zen S. Of course, friends and fans alike did not take long to congratulate Scott and Cannon on their new bundle of joy. "OMG BBY!!! Congratulations," a friend of Scott's wrote in the comments. "thank you babe!! So happy," the model replied.
In case you missed it, this is Cannon's fourth child in just a few months (and seventh overall). Apart from the set of twins born in June, the former Nickelodeon star recently welcomed another child in December 2020, this time with Brittany Bell. The two, who already share a daughter born in 2017, took to Instagram to share the new arrival — a daughter named Powerful. "The best gift ever [heart emoji] we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!! Powerful Queen Cannon," Bell wrote in the caption, sharing a cute picture of herself, Cannon, and their children wearing Christmas outfits. Congratulations to Cannon and his growing family!