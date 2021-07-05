What We Know About SZA's Second Album

Despite only having one album under her belt, SZA has managed to cement herself as one of R&B's biggest stars of today.

As previously reported, the "Love Galore" hitmaker kickstarted her career as an independent artist when releasing her first two EPs, "See.SZA.Run" and "S." It wasn't until 2013, when she signed a deal with Top Dawg Entertainment, that she would start selling millions of records around the world, though. In 2017, SZA dropped her long-awaited debut studio album, "Ctrl," which has been certified double platinum by the RIAA after selling more than 2 million copies in the US alone. The record peaked within the top 3 on the US Billboard 200 and helped SZA earn herself five Grammy Award nominations.

SZA has remained relevant over the years by collaborating with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, and Ty Dolla $ign. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a new album for a number of years and it seems they might have to wait a little longer than they had hoped. Keep reading to find out why SZA's next release has been delayed.