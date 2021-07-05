What Has Been Revealed About Lana Del Rey's New Album, 'Blue Banisters'

Lana Del Rey's new album, "Blue Banisters," may not have been released on July 4, but she did give fans an update the day it was supposed to drop. The "High By The Beach" hitmaker took to Instagram and shared the official artwork for the album. The singer can be seen sitting in front of a wooden banister wearing a lemon-colored dress with short sleeves. Del Rey was snapped next to two dogs and went barefoot for the occasion, with her long straight hair flowing. The cover also featured a white border and her name and the album title written in black text across the top.

For her caption, Del Rey put "TBD," which hinted its release date is still to be discussed. In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 1.6 million likes and over 21,600 comments, proving to be more popular than the original announcement of the album. In a separate Instagram upload, Del Rey wrote "Album out later later... Single out soonish. Have a good fourth x" while teasing a clip of a new song.

So far, fans have been treated to three tracks that are set to be on the LP; "Blue Banisters," "Text Book," and "Wildflower Wildfire." According to Music News, the album was originally going to be named "Rock Candy Sweet." Well, we can't wait for more new Lana!