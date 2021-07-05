Did Britney Spears' Dad Really Call Her These Awful Things?

Britney Spears' name has been making headlines for weeks, but a new expose in The New Yorker has really intensified the media's coverage of her life. Following her virtual court appearance on June 23, Britney's conservatorship has been a topic of conversation for people across the globe, many of whom are hopeful that the pop star will be able to convince a judge that she no longer needs to be cared for — or controlled — by her family, her management team, or anyone else that may be dictating how she lives her day-to-day life.

At the center of this controversy is Britney's father, Jamie Spears, who has been in control of many aspects of his daughter's life since 2008. According to The New York Times, Jamie has been receiving a hefty paycheck of some $16,000 per month for his role as Spears' conservator. In addition to Britney telling Judge Brenda Penny that her father "loves" control (via CNN), journalists Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino also revealed some other disturbing details about Jamie in their piece for The New Yorker.

Farrow and Tolentino spoke with former Spears family friend Jacqueline Butcher about Jamie, and she shared some additional insight into the nightmare that Britney has been living. Keep reading to find out what Butcher had to say about Jamie — and the things he allegedly used to tell his daughter.