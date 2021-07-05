How This 'Blade' Star Shaded Scarlett Johansson

With Scarlett Johansson's "Black Widow" set to open nationwide on July 9 — continuing the success (even in the pandemic era) of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Emily Blunt surprised (and disappointed) fans in May when she quashed the popular rumors she will be a part of the MCU's upcoming "Fantastic Four" reboot on "The Howard Stern Show." The actor, calling the speculation "fan-casting, revealed, "no one has received a phone call." She also shared how she would have landed the role of Black Widow for 2009's "Iron Man 2" were it not for a scheduling conflict.

"I was obsessed with 'Iron Man.' I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr." she said. Now, however, the star called the superhero genre "exhausted" overall, telling Howard Stern, "We are inundated. It's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well." This is a different take from husband John Krasinski's, for sure, who told Men's Health in 2020 of the MCU, "I love those movies because they're fun, but I also think they're really well done." The "A Quiet Place: Part II" star remains open-minded, however, saying, "It's not to say that I'd never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool ... a really cool character."

In July, Stephen Dorff, the star of Marvel's 1998's vampire-superhero tentpole, "Blade," entered the chat, and threw sideways shade at ScarJo along the way — read on for that tea!