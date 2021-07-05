How Jimmy And Rosalynn Carter Make Their Marriage Work
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have been married for more than 70 years, but it wasn't so easy for the former U.S. president to get a "yes" from his wife, according to a July interview with The New York Times.
Rosalynn eventually said "yes" after turning down his first proposal because she had to finish college first, a promise she made to father on his deathbed. They were clearly in love, but when Jimmy announced he was leaving the Navy and returning the family to Georgia, Rosalynn could not hide her disappointment. "I had been self-sufficient and independent from my mother and Jimmy's mother," she said. "And I knew that if I went home, I was going to have to come back to them."
However, their love only grew as the years went by, as Jimmy added, "I know for my sake, it's been the best thing I've ever had happen to me — marrying Rosalynn and living together for so long, growing to know each other more and more intimately every day in married life." Now, the couple is celebrating 75 years of marriage this year. Keep reading to learn how they have made it work all these years.
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reveal the secrets to their 75-year marriage
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the "longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history," according to People. The former U.S. president and his wife discussed their marriage on "Good Morning America," with Jimmy saying, "We've survived this long together because first of all, we give each other plenty of space to do our own thing." He added that they "share as much as [they] possibly can" in regards to hobbies, and make fly fishing "a major part of [their] recreation."
Rosalynn mentioned that they find joy in the simple things, like "bird watching" or catching fish in a pond. Reading the Bible every night — even when they are not in the same spot — remains an important part of their marriage, too. "When I'm overseas and Rose is at home, we know we're reading the same biblical text, and even though we're separated physically, it makes us think about the same scripture and admonition from God, direction from God, before we go to sleep," he said. Jimmy added that, while he acknowledges that this kind of love "[d]oesn't happen to very many couples," he recognizes that "it certainly happened to us."
The Carters will reportedly celebrate their big milestone in their hometown of Plains, Georgia and it seems Rosalynn will be wearing the "75" diamond necklace her husband gifted to her in celebration of their anniversary.