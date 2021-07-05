How Jimmy And Rosalynn Carter Make Their Marriage Work

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have been married for more than 70 years, but it wasn't so easy for the former U.S. president to get a "yes" from his wife, according to a July interview with The New York Times.

Rosalynn eventually said "yes" after turning down his first proposal because she had to finish college first, a promise she made to father on his deathbed. They were clearly in love, but when Jimmy announced he was leaving the Navy and returning the family to Georgia, Rosalynn could not hide her disappointment. "I had been self-sufficient and independent from my mother and Jimmy's mother," she said. "And I knew that if I went home, I was going to have to come back to them."

However, their love only grew as the years went by, as Jimmy added, "I know for my sake, it's been the best thing I've ever had happen to me — marrying Rosalynn and living together for so long, growing to know each other more and more intimately every day in married life." Now, the couple is celebrating 75 years of marriage this year. Keep reading to learn how they have made it work all these years.