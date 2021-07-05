Has Britney Spears' Boyfriend Ever Proposed?

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating since 2016 after they met on the set of Spears' music video for the hit song "Slumber Party," according to Harper's Bazaar. The two have grown very close over the years, and have shared various aspects of their relationship on social media. Whether they are using funny filters on Instagram or traveling to their favorite vacation spot in Hawaii, it's clear that Spears and Asghari have a great deal of fun together and are very much in love.

When Spears spoke in open court on June 23, she told Judge Brenda Penny that she has been wanting to get married and have more children. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now on the conservatorship. I'm not able to get married or have a baby I have [an IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby," Spears said (via CNN).

Her beau seems to be on the same page. Back in March, Asghari told Forbes that he's ready to settle down. "I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad," he said. So, the big question is... has Asghari actually proposed? Keep reading to find out.