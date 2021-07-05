Has Britney Spears' Boyfriend Ever Proposed?
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating since 2016 after they met on the set of Spears' music video for the hit song "Slumber Party," according to Harper's Bazaar. The two have grown very close over the years, and have shared various aspects of their relationship on social media. Whether they are using funny filters on Instagram or traveling to their favorite vacation spot in Hawaii, it's clear that Spears and Asghari have a great deal of fun together and are very much in love.
When Spears spoke in open court on June 23, she told Judge Brenda Penny that she has been wanting to get married and have more children. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now on the conservatorship. I'm not able to get married or have a baby I have [an IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby," Spears said (via CNN).
Her beau seems to be on the same page. Back in March, Asghari told Forbes that he's ready to settle down. "I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad," he said. So, the big question is... has Asghari actually proposed? Keep reading to find out.
Britney Spears is not engaged... yet
Although both Britney Spears and Sam Asghari seem like they want to take the next step in their relationship, TMZ confirms that Asghari hasn't actually popped the question. The "Piece of Me" singer and her model/actor boyfriend have talked about getting married, but Asghari has yet to get down on one knee, according to TMZ. The report indicates that fans were hoping that Asghari would propose in Hawaii, where the couple spent a few days at the end of June, but that didn't happen. It's unclear why the two have yet to get engaged or if Spears' conservatorship has had any effect on Asghari's desire to marry Spears.
Speculation that the pair had gotten engaged hit a fever pitch back in 2019 when Spears was spotted with a diamond ring on her left hand at the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" premiere. According to Entertainment Tonight, the bauble was nothing more than a fashion statement. "Spears' stylists reached out to fashion brand Nookie, requesting 'sexy chic cocktail dresses' in red and following a fitting over the weekend, Spears chose a sexy, one-shouldered outfit, accessorizing with a silver choker and the diamond ring," ET reported at the time. No maybe-engagement ring sightings have been reported since.