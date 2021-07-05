The Tragic Death Of 'Goonies' Director Richard Donner

Prolific Hollywood director and producer Richard Donner died on July 5, Variety reported. The movie man's helming credits included some of the most iconic movies of the '70s and '80s, such as "Superman," "The Goonies," and "Lethal Weapon." At the time of his passing, Donner was 91 years old, with the cause of death still to be determined.

Fans may not know that Donner — who originally hailed from the Bronx in New York — began his career in television, before segueing into film with 1976's "The Omen," according to Fox News. However, it wasn't until 1978 that Donner became a household name, after his "Superman" film broke box office records. Per Forbes, the blockbuster grossed more than $300 million, far outstripping its more modest budget of $55 million. It went on to net three Oscar nominations and an Academy Award for its visual effects — but more importantly, it set the precedent for a superhero franchise that dominates the big screen today. Donner was also responsible for launching actor Mel Gibson's career, when the "Braveheart" star made it big after appearing in 1987's "Lethal Weapon," a franchise entirely directed by Donner (via Variety). It's safe to say that Donner was a force in the movie biz, and his death has left a giant hole. Keep reading to hear how the industry is reacting to his passing.