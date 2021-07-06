What Does Everyone Really Think Of Gwen Stefani's Wedding Dress?

Aside from being a chart-topping singer and a former coach on "The Voice," Gwen Stefani is also a fashion icon whose passion for clothing influenced her to become a designer. After it was announced that she and country singer Blake Shelton got married over the weekend, it came as no surprise that fans were eager to see what the "Rich Girl" hitmaker wore on her big day.

As previously reported, the pair tied the knot at the chapel Shelton built at his home in Oaklahoma. The intimate venue was decorated with flowers and had 40 guests in attendance, per TODAY. After the news broke, Stefani took to Instagram and shared a number of snapshots from her wedding day. The Grammy Award-winner stunned with her platinum blonde locks in a bun. While wearing a veil, she teamed her ensemble with a strapless white dress that was low-cut in the front. The No Doubt frontwoman opted for what looked to be fishnet tights and ankle boots that matched her dress. In true Stefani style, she applied her signature bold red lip and looked very glam from head to toe.

In a separate Instagram post, Stefani posed alongside Shelton in a number of snaps. In the third frame, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss next to their tall wedding cake while each holding a beverage. In the span of 11 hours, the photos racked up over 1.3 million likes, but what do fans have to say about Stefani's "party" dress? Keep reading to find out.