Doomsday Mom Stars React To Lori Vallow Being Declared Incompetent - Exclusive

In 2019, the children of a woman named Lori Vallow went missing. Her friends and family were concerned. Vallow was not. She had just left her husband and started an affair with Mormon end-times author Chad Daybell, whose novels prophesied a quasi-biblical end of the world. Vallow became enamored with the man's work, and, eventually, the man himself. He soon told her she had a role to play in the coming apocalypse, and that she should be wary — demons were all around.

Lori and Chad would soon wed, and both of their spouses would die. Lori's husband would be shot to death by her brother. Chad's wife, seemingly healthy and training for a race, suddenly died in her sleep. Others perished suspiciously as well, including Lori's brother. But it was the children, JJ and Tylee, both 17 years old, who would shock the nation when their bodies were found buried haphazardly on Daybell's property.

Lifetime has now made a movie about this couple's deadly affair, appropriately titled "Doomsday Mom." The network tapped "Dallas" star Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl of "The Office," themselves a new, real-life couple, to play the concerned grandparents of the missing JJ Vallow. They sat down with Nicki Swift to talk about their new film and whether or not someone like Lori Vallow can truly be accountable for her terrible crimes.