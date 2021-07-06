Is Drake About To Release His New Album 'Certified Lover Boy'?

Drake's anticipated new album, "Certified Lover Boy," may be arriving soon, based on the rapper's latest social media activity. In case you missed it, the album was scheduled to be released in 2020, but got pushed back twice.

First, Drake's project was going to arrive in October 2020, but due to a serious knee injury, "CLB" was rescheduled for a January 2021 release. However, Drake's recovery from knee surgery took longer than expected, and the album got delayed once again. "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," the Canadian star told fans on Instagram (via Mirror).

"I'm blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January," Drake continued. "I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021." Now, seven months into 2021, fans still haven't seen the album and they're growing impatient. However, Drake's recent social media activity suggests that "CLB" may be arriving sooner rather than later. Find out more below.