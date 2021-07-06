The Tragic Death Of Rising Actor Daniel Mickelson

Rising actor and model Daniel Mickelson died on July 4, according to the Daily Mail. He was 23 years old at the time of his death.

While the cause of his death is not yet known at the time of this writing, his sister Meredith Mickelson shared a statement on Instagram honoring her brother. "My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don't even know what to say. Yesterday I lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart," she shared. "There wasn't a person I loved more on this earth. There's no words that can do him justice that I could write. To know him was to love him. He was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I'm so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life."

Celebrities flooded Meredith's comments with their condolences. Zedd wrote, "Soooooo sooo sorry Meredith." Amelia Gray Hamlin added, "I love you forever Daniel," and Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, "Praying for you." Kaia Gerber took to her Instagram Stories (via the Daily Mail) and wrote, "Thank you for being the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. It won't be the same without you here. I love you Daniel." It's clear Daniel was loved by all. Keep reading for more details about his life.