Megyn Kelly's Podcast Just Got A Huge Upgrade

We are about to hear about Megyn Kelly a whole lot more. The journalist has had many gigs in the industry, and she's been the center of plenty of controversy. Kelly was a longtime employee at Fox News, but opted to leave in 2017, per Business Insider. She made a move to NBC and told Ellen DeGeneres that she exited Fox after 12 years because of politics (ironically, enough). "I was never a political person, I wasn't raised in a political household, and it became clear to me it wasn't what I wanted to do, it's not who I am," she told the talk show host. "And then, Donald Trump has a way of clarifying one's life choices, and that was true for me, too."

In addition, Kelly said that she felt like she was in a snake pit during her primetime show. "That's how it felt. And I didn't want to be in the snake pit," Kelly said. "But it has a way of pulling you in, over and over and over. And then that becomes your life, and that's not the life I wanted."

She moved over to the fourth hour of "TODAY" but the stint was short-lived. The network announced that they would not be continuing with her hour in October 2018. Though she had her ups and downs with the network, she came under fire after defending "blackface" Halloween costumes, which seemed to be the nail in the coffin. Keep scrolling to see what's next for Kelly.