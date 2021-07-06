Why Hasn't Britney Spears' Lawyer Filed Paperwork To End Her Conservatorship Yet?

After Britney Spears' stunning 20-minute public statement to the judge in her conservatorship, fans and casual observers alike wondered if the #FreeBritney movement had finally won. Surely this unbelievable testimony would lead to the immediate end of the 13-year conservatorship, largely controlled by Britney's father Jamie, right? Well, it doesn't look like it — at least not yet.

In order to end the conservatorship, Britney's court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, must file a petition asking the judge to legally end the arrangement. In the past, Spears has repeatedly requested the court to remove her dad, Jamie, from acting as the conservator. But while Jamie no longer controls the pop icon's finances, the judge hasn't yet removed him as guardian of her person.

According to her own statement, Britney didn't even know that filing a request to end the conservatorship altogether was even an option. She also stated, pretty darn clearly, that she wanted the conservatorship to end. So why hasn't Ingham filed the paperwork yet? Here's what we know.