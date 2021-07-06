The Real Reason Kate Middleton Missed Out On A Tea Party Hosted By Prince William

Kate Middleton was unable to attend the tea party event on July 5 because she is currently in self-isolation after coming in contact with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Page Six. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home," a spokesperson from the palace said in a statement ahead of the tea party. It seems as though the Duchess of Cambridge only recently found out that she was in the company of someone who had the virus, as she was at Wimbledon over the weekend, according to Town & Country.

Back in May, Kate received her first dose of the COVID vaccine, according to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing," Kate captioned a photo of herself receiving the shot. Fans of the duchess hope that she continues to feel fine, and that she doesn't end up coming down with the virus.

As Page Six points out, William had COVID-19 back in April 2020 and reportedly had a tough time breathing.