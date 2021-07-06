How Is Claudia Conway's Relationship With Her Mom Kellyanne Today?

Kellyanne Conway and daughter Claudia Conway's relationship has almost dwarfed the attention Kellyanne received for being Donald Trump's campaign manager and subsequent longtime advisor. For one, despite her mother's Trump allegiances, Claudia leans the other way politically, declaring in a July 2020 TikTok video she favored male suitors who were "pro-blm, an open advocate, acab, pro-choice, anti-Trump." "Growing up when your mom is Kellyanne Conway, it's really really hard to disassociate yourself with that image," Claudia told Insider in 2020.

Then in August 2020, things got odd when Claudia, then 15, tweeted, "i'm officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life." Clarifying a day later, Claudia told Twitter followers, "i'm not getting emancipated because of my mom's job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse."

Claudia startled everyone in January when she posted a series of since-deleted TikTok videos, per BuzzFeed, showing her mom shouting at her and, at one point, telling her, "You're lucky your mom's pro-life." The police got involved later that month after YouTuber Tana Mongeau Instagram-livestreamed a FaceTime call with Claudia that documented a fight between the mother and daughter over a nude photo of Claudia somehow tweeted to Kellyanne's account. Cops showed up to their house near the end of the call. Despite resulting in a child welfare investigation by the police, TMZ reported nothing came of it. So, how are the familial duo doing these days?