How Jennifer Garner Reportedly Feels About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Romance

Things are heating up for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, but how does his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, feel about this rekindled romance?

The infamous couple, dubbed "Bennifer," who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, began making waves in the media in late April with their reunion and constant paparazzi sightings. Both fresh off breakups — Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ended their engagement in March and Affleck and Ana De Armas broke up in January — the couple has been inseparable ever since. Discussing her new single with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Lopez expressed how happy she is in her life, noting that she's "never been better." And these days, it seems like Affleck has a lot to do with that. As an Entertainment Tonight insider notes, Ben "is so laid-back and chill and he makes her laugh nonstop."

Lopez and Affleck, who have been spotted spending time with each other's kids, have reportedly been planning their next step. A source shares with People that the "Jenny From The Block" singer plans to move from Miami to Los Angeles to be closer to "The Way Back" actor. Lopez's 13-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, are "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles." As for Garner, who was married to the actor from 2005 to 2018, a new report reveals that the mother of three has given her stamp of approval. Keep reading to find out more.