Mary Trump Shares Bold Theory About Donald And Ivanka

The Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg have been charged with tax evasion. This raises the very interesting question of who from within Donald Trump's inner circle might flip on him — especially since MSNBC is reporting that additional charges against the Trump Organization are coming.

The indictment against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization alleges that there was a 15-year-long criminal scheme of paying employees under the table in order to evade federal, state, and New York City taxes. Weisselberg reportedly received more than $1.7 million in compensation that was noted for on a second, illegal set of corporate books. It is believed that Weisselberg essentially received free rent, cars, and tuition for family members, per The Daily Beast. The indictment is alleging systemic fraud that is deeply entrenched in the culture of the Trump Organization.

What does this mean, exactly? Since Weisselberg was allegedly paid under the table, he was able to avoid paying $550,000 in federal taxes, $106,000 in state taxes, and $240,000 in New York City taxes. Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to the charges that include grand larceny for essentially stealing tax dollars from the federal, state, and city governments, per MSNBC.

Trump's niece Mary Trump has been very outspoken about her uncle and his business dealings. Now, she has a theory on Donald and Ivanka as well as who may flip on Trump and why. Keep reading to find out.