Is Selena Gomez Dating This Famous Film Producer?

Multi-hyphenate star Selena Gomez has never shied away from the fact that she feels she's been unlucky in love. Most famously (or infamously, depending on how you look at it), Gomez dated teen heartthrob Justin Bieber for years, and their rollercoaster romance was the stuff of pop culture legend. In January 2017, she began dating "Blinding Lights" singer The Weeknd, but her relationship with Bella Hadid's ex fizzled before the year was up. In good news for fans, the romantic drama only fueled Gomez's creativity. In 2020, she dropped "Boyfriend," a bop featuring lyrics about "wanting a partner, but constantly striking out with the guys she dates" (via Elite Daily). Sound familiar?

"I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed," Gomez further shared in a June 2021 interview with Vogue Australia. "I've been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships." Referring to the word "Rare" — which is the name of her recent album and makeup line — the singer added, "I guess I needed to find out what that word was for me because I felt so less-than in past relationships and never really felt equal."

But that might all be about to change as eagle-eyed fans spotted Gomez out with a new man in July. Could this be the start of something new?