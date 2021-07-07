The Tragic Death Of The Parent 'Hood Star Suzzanne Douglas
Suzzanne Douglas, possibly best known for her role as Jerri Peterson on "The Parent 'Hood," has died. She was 64 years old at the time of her death, according to the New York Post.
Douglas' cousin Angie Tee penned a touching tribute on Facebook. "Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin," Tee wrote. "I can remember growing up, there weren't very many black actresses who had starring roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in 'Tap' starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr. She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back.' ... The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever."
The actor's cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but Douglas shared on Facebook in February that "two life threatening cancers changed [her] life." Douglas was raised in public housing on the south side of Chicago and raised by a single mother, per Essence. She went on to graduate from Illinois State University and later earned her Master's in music from Manhattan School of Music ahead of her impressive career as an actor. Keep reading for more details about her remarkable life.
Suzzanne Douglas was an accomplished actor
Before Suzzanne Douglas lit up the screen, she starred in Broadway shows like "Into the Woods," "Threepenny Opera" and "The Tap Dance Kid," per the New York Post. From there, she scored the lead role in the 1989 film "Tap," eventually winning an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, according to Essence. She went on to star in films like "Jason's Lyric," "How Stella Got Her Groove Back," and "School of Rock." In 2015, she played Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston's mother, in Lifetime's 2015 biopic "Whitney." She also lent her talents to TV, landing guest roles for decades on everything from "The Cosby Show" to "The Good Wife." In 2019, she worked with Ava Duvernay on the Netflix miniseries "When They See Us."
DuVernay was one of the many famous faces to share a few words about Douglas. "Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US," the director tweeted. "A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I'm grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love."
Douglas is survived by her husband and daughter. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this time.