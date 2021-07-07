The Tragic Death Of The Parent 'Hood Star Suzzanne Douglas

Suzzanne Douglas, possibly best known for her role as Jerri Peterson on "The Parent 'Hood," has died. She was 64 years old at the time of her death, according to the New York Post.

Douglas' cousin Angie Tee penned a touching tribute on Facebook. "Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin," Tee wrote. "I can remember growing up, there weren't very many black actresses who had starring roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in 'Tap' starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr. She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back.' ... The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever."

The actor's cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but Douglas shared on Facebook in February that "two life threatening cancers changed [her] life." Douglas was raised in public housing on the south side of Chicago and raised by a single mother, per Essence. She went on to graduate from Illinois State University and later earned her Master's in music from Manhattan School of Music ahead of her impressive career as an actor. Keep reading for more details about her remarkable life.