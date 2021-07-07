Jay-Z's Latest Purchase Is Turning Heads

Jay-Z is no stranger to big purchases, and his new watch may be the most expensive accessory he's bought so far.

Not that long ago, he and wife Beyoncé commissioned a custom-made Rolls Royce, worth a whopping $28 million. In May, the luxury brand unveiled the model — called Coachbuilt Boat Tail — which comes with a fully customizable experience (perfect for a power couple like Jay and Bey)."Boat Tail is our most ambitious project yet," Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said via the company's website. "Coachbuild, in collaboration with its clients, has ignored all preconceived notions of possibility and set a new standard. This is Bespoke at its purest."

Though Rolls-Royce didn't disclose the "clients" behind the car, a few clues point at Jay and Beyonce. For example, the car comes with a double refrigerator storing "the clients' favorite vintages of Armand de Brignac champagne," per its description. Considering the fact that Jay-Z is part owner of the champagne brand, it may be safe to assume he requested such a feature.

