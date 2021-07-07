90 Day Fiance's Tiffany And Ronald's Relationship Just Took A Sour Turn

Tiffany Franco Smith and her husband, Ronald Smith, are starring in the current season of TLC's "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" as fans watch them navigate their marriage while living in separate countries, per Screen Rant.

Fans know that Ronald is seemingly putting pressure on Tiffany to be with him in South Africa as she works on getting his visa approved. To make things even more complicated, Tiffany pushed Ronald to look for work so he could financially support her and their daughter, Carley. Despite the drama between the couple, Tiffany penned a sweet Father's Day post (per Screen Rant) and seemed thrilled how much he loved her son Daniel from a previous relationship. "You embraced Daniel in a way that I can't actually explain," she wrote. "The kids adore you. I adore you. Today is entirely your day, to celebrate the amazing dad you are and how even more amazing you are becoming every day."

It's no secret Tiffany and Ronald are up-and-down, but this time, it appears they might be broken up for good. Keep reading for more details.