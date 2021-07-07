How Much Does It Really Cost To Be Joe Biden's Neighbor?

There is probably no more desirable address than 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. After all, most politicians work their whole life and never get so much as a dinner invite to the White House, let alone a desk in the Oval Office.

If you can't be president, the next best thing is probably the president's neighbor. While it might be hard to snap up real estate next door to the White House, if you play your cards right, you could land a lot next to one of the president's private homes. There are definitely perks to living in the neighborhood, too. For example, you'll probably never live anywhere more safe. Who's going to rob your house if there are three Secret Service vehicles parked across the street? Also, you get to rub elbows with the political elite.

It goes without saying that any home adjacent to that of a president, or former president, is going to cost you. Partly because presidents are wealthy and thus live in fancy areas, but also because presidential clout will skyrocket your property value. Exactly how much does it cost to settle down next to the most powerful man in America, anyway? The house next door to Joe Biden's Delaware home recently went up for sale, and umm, it ain't cheap.