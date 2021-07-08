Nick Cannon Breaks Silence On His Growing Family

Nick Cannon responded with "you only live once" while publicly discussing his fourth baby in less than six months. The now father-of-seven jokingly compared himself "to that of a seahorse" after City Girls rapper JT quizzed his speedy procreation during his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show on Wednesday. Cannon, who began his brood with ex-wife Mariah Carey 10 years ago, has since had children with three other women. On June 23, his current girlfriend Alyssa Scott gave birth to baby boy Zen and seemingly confirmed the baby was his on Father's Day. The 26-year-old posted an image to her Instagram Story of the "Masked Singer" host caressing her pregnant belly and captioned it: "Celebrating you today," per the Daily Mail.

Two weeks prior to Zen's birth, another former lady in Cannon's life, Abby De La Rosa, delivered twin boys, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, per Page Six. And it seems like there's no hard feelings between Rosa and Cannon, in spite of the two close pregnancies, as she honored the father of her twins during her announcement. In an Instagram Story, she wrote that she prays the twins "walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy," per the Daily Mail.

Additionally, Cannon welcomed his second child with Brittany Bell last December, a daughter named Powerful Queen. The pair already share a 4-year-old son, Golden "Sagon." While it's unclear whether all his children, including 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, will eventually become acquainted with one another, Cannon has reaffirmed they were all planned.