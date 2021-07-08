What Britney Spears' Conservator Just Asked The Court On Her Behalf

During her June 23 court appearance, Britney Spears told Judge Brenda Penny that she would like to be able to hire her own lawyer. "I haven't really had the opportunity by my own self to actually handpick my own lawyer by myself. And I would like to be able to do that,' she said (via CNN). On July 7, People magazine reported that Britney Spears' conservator, Jodi Montgomery, had her lawyer, Lauriann Wright, submit a petition in support of that desire. Britney Spears "wants to select her own attorney, does not want one appointed solely by this Court, and does not want to undergo any additional evaluations to determine her capacity," the petition read, in part, according to People. "Recognizing both the demands of the conservatorship and Ms. Spears' desire for more autonomy, Petitioner believes that a Guardian ad Litem for this limited purpose is the only way to both honor her wish to select counsel without a medical evaluation and protect her interests," the petition continues.

Along with the written statement, the petition included a screenshot of a text message apparently sent from Britney Spears to Montgomery. "I need u [sic] to stay as my co conservator of person. I'm asking u [sic] for ur [sic] assistance in getting a new attorney," the message read, according to People. Montgomery's lawyer previous revealed that Britney Spears had asked Montgomery to stay on as her conservator, according to People, so this tracks.