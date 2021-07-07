What Lynne Spears Just Asked The Court About Her Daughter

It has been a very busy week when it comes to Britney Spears' conservatorship.

On July 5, Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, resigned, stating that he hadn't spoken to Spears in more than two years, and that he was told that she is considering retirement, according to Deadline. While Rudolph was not directly involved in Spears' conservatorship, his decision came just two weeks after the pop star spoke in open court about being mistreated by her family and her management team.

On July 6, TMZ reported that Spears' court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, requested to resign from his position. If approved, the request will be in effect as soon as new counsel is brought on. And while there were reports that Spears' temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery was set to resign, her lawyer told People magazine that she's staying in place at Spears' request. "Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve. Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so," the statement read, in part. On July 7, Page Six obtained a copy of some paperwork that was filed by Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, and it suggests that more changes — perhaps good changes — could be on the horizon. Keep reading to find out what Lynne Spears has requested.