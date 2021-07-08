What Did Tristan Thompson Just Comment On A Photo Of Khloe Kardashian?

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian broke up in June, according to Page Six. "They're getting along. There is no drama," a source told the outlet. "Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting." Khloé and Thompson share daughter True and it seems like the two will stay in touch for the sake of their daughter. The pair reportedly called it quits after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed that she "hooked up" with Thompson last fall. The NBA player was reportedly seen with three women at a Bel Air birthday party in June and allegedly came out of a room looking "disheveled," which did not necessarily put him in the best light.

"Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up," a source told the Daily Mail in June. "One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she's always out and about at parties." The source added that Thompson reportedly spent 30 minutes in this room, but when he arrived at the party, "he immediately beelined to the bar where there were tons of girls."

Even though Khloé and Thompson are no longer together, his latest move on social media has everyone buzzing. Keep reading for more details.