What Did Tristan Thompson Just Comment On A Photo Of Khloe Kardashian?
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian broke up in June, according to Page Six. "They're getting along. There is no drama," a source told the outlet. "Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting." Khloé and Thompson share daughter True and it seems like the two will stay in touch for the sake of their daughter. The pair reportedly called it quits after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed that she "hooked up" with Thompson last fall. The NBA player was reportedly seen with three women at a Bel Air birthday party in June and allegedly came out of a room looking "disheveled," which did not necessarily put him in the best light.
"Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up," a source told the Daily Mail in June. "One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she's always out and about at parties." The source added that Thompson reportedly spent 30 minutes in this room, but when he arrived at the party, "he immediately beelined to the bar where there were tons of girls."
Even though Khloé and Thompson are no longer together, his latest move on social media has everyone buzzing. Keep reading for more details.
Tristan Thompson couldn't keep quiet on Khloé Kardashian's latest Instagram post
It's no secret that Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardahsian are no longer together, but his social media activity might prove otherwise.
Khloé posted a photo of herself in a blue dress standing on a beach with the caption: "Day dreaming of being here." Tristan wasted no time commenting and added three heart-eyed emoji, seemingly alluding to the fact that he might still be into her and harbors hopes for a reconciliation. As a source told People on July 7, "Tristan's still trying to get Khloé back. He hasn't given up and he doesn't think the door is closed."
However, another source told the outlet that Khloé is focused on their co-parenting relationship and it does not seem likely the two will get back together. "Khloé is doing okay. True will always be her first priority and ultimately she's focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé's life." The source added that she's not "[dwelling] on the past and she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True." We wonder what Khloé thinks about his comment!