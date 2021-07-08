Here's How Incredible Sha'Carri Richardson Actually Is On The Track

Sha'Carri Richardson captivated America when she won the 100m final at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, and she did it in style. As the fleet-footed sprinter smoked the field, her orange hair streamed behind her. Her bold look was a hit on Twitter, where fans also praised her long, fluttery eyelashes and acrylic nails. Combine all of this with a fiery spirit to match, and she achieved instant icon status.

Right after the event, Richardson spoke to NBC Sports and expressed pride in her performance. "I just want the world to know that I'm THAT girl," she said. She also promised her fans that she was always going to leave it all out there on the track. But the celebration of her success would be short-lived. Her Olympic dreams were dashed when a post-race drug test came up positive for THC (via the United States Anti-Doping Agency), and her results in the Trials were disqualified. She accepted a one-month suspension that began on June 28. It was reduced from three months because she completed a substance abuse treatment program.

Some fans held out hope that Richardson would still be able to compete at the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the women's 4x100m relay team, but her last chance at going to the games was also taken from her when she was left out of the relay pool (via CNN).