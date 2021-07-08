The Sha'Carri Richardson Olympic Disqualification Scandal Explained

Track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson was the American favorite to take home the gold at this year's Tokyo Olympics. However, she was benched after testing positive for marijuana. According to Us Weekly, the sprinter secured a spot on the USA team after clocking in at 10.86 seconds during the women's 100-meter race at the Olympic trials in Oregon. While she won the qualifying heat, when drug tested, Richardson tested positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana. This led to a one-month suspension that began on June 28. Unfortunately, the Olympics begin on July 23, which is before Richardson's suspension is lifted.

While recreational marijuana is legal in Oregon, where Richardson was during the Olympic trials, it is banned as a "substance of abuse" by the World Anti-Doping Code, according to Time. After Richardson's suspension, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency released a statement that read in part, "The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels."

The only event at this year's Summer Games that Richardson could have participated in was the women's 4x100m relay race, but People reports that when USA Track and Field released the official roster, Richardson was not on it. They explained their decision in a statement, writing, "While our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha'Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team." Despite the blows, Richardson has managed to keep her head high and take accountability.