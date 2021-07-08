Who Is Bella Hadid's Mystery Man?

Bella Hadid's career as a model may keep her in the spotlight, however, when it comes to her personal relationships, she tends to keep things relatively private. What we do know is that she had an on-again-off-again relationship with The Weeknd that lasted from 2015 to 2019, per Hollywood Life.

While Bella and The Weeknd seemed to be happy during their time together, their jam-packed schedules — as well as his relationship with Selena Gomez — seemed to come between them and a potential happily-ever-after. Despite that, the former couple has apparently kept things on friendly terms, even if it doesn't look like they'll be reuniting anytime soon.

Why do we say that? Well, because it now looks like Bella has moved on to someone new and has even gone public with her mystery man. Read on to see them together and to find out what we know about the man who is apparently making her feel so loved.