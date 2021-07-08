Inside Danny Trejo's Bizarre Connection To Marilyn Manson

Best known for his role in "Spy Kids" as Machete and, later, the films of that same name, Danny Trejo is both a gruff action star and a beloved actor. He's currently celebrating both the release of his book and his addition into the "American Horror Stories" cast. According to Entertainment Weekly, Trejo will join such other celebrities as Billie Lourd (daughter of the late Carrie Fisher), Matt Bomer, and Paris Jackson. The series has teased that Trejo is playing Santa in his episode.

But while his introduction into the world of "American Horror Story" may be a strange one, it's far from the strangest interaction that Trejo has ever had since he started on his Hollywood journey. In his new memoir, Trejo talks about the strangest encounter he'd ever had with someone famous — and, in this case, someone infamous. In a scene that would be appropriate for "American Horror Story," Trejo came across none other than notorious serial killer Charles Manson in his travels as a teenager.

Let's take a look at the trippy details of how these two crossed paths.