What We Know About Dua Lipa's First Acting Role

She is currently the face of YSL's Libre fragrance and also busy dominating the charts with her pop bangers. With many music awards that keep getting added to her trophy collection, what could be next for British star Dua Lipa? Acting, of course.

As previously reported by Nicki Swift, the "Don't Start Now" hitmaker recently expressed she was interested in pursuing a career as an actor. "I would really like to. It is something I'm definitely up for exploring and figuring it out, maybe with a small role first," the Grammy Award winner said (via The Sun), adding, "I've become a bit more confident in myself." Lipa also explained how her music videos impacted this trajectory. "I've done a little bit here and there, so I feel I've discovered the side of acting within music videos," she continued. "I am quite intrigued and excited about the prospect of doing something else at some point."

Lipa has experience writing songs for movies, but has never played a role in one before. In 2018, she released "Swan Song" for "Alita: Battle Angel" while dropping "Can They Hear Us" for "Gully" earlier this year. With that being said, it seems Dua Lipa is ready to kickstart her acting career with a star-studded cast. Keep reading to find out more.