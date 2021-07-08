The Strange Thing Tiffany Haddish Just Credited Nicolas Cage With

We, as a society, have a lot of things we should be grateful to Nicolas Cage for. This iconic scene from the movie "Moonstruck," the line "I'm gonna steal the Declaration of Independence," and weird haircut representation. And some of us, such as Tiffany Haddish, have the actor to thank for more ~personal~ reasons.

Haddish and Cage star together in the upcoming movie, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," and in an interview with NPR, Haddish explained how she just had to confess something to the actor when they first met. "You could tell he was getting irritated, and I was like, 'Look, I'm really intimidated by you, and I need to tell you something,'" she said. "'I have to tell you this story, man, and once I tell you this story, it'll be fine.'"

If you know anything about Haddish, you know that you never know what she's going to say next. Scroll on for the big reveal.