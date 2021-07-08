Here's What One Former Cellmate Recalls About Susan Smith

In the American landscape of true crime, many who are familiar with the genre are well-acquainted with the name Susan Smith, who was convicted in 1995 for the murders of her young children, three-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alex, and her attempts to cover up her part in the crime by lying to both law enforcement and members of the press.

Smith, who was a 23-year-old single mother at the time, reportedly rolled her car into a body of water located in her home state of South Carolina with both of her sons strapped inside, first reported her sons and vehicle missing and claimed that an unknown Black man had carjacked her and kidnapped her children, according to The Washington Post. (As The New York Times later noted, the racial overtones of Smith's initial story were both called out and denounced after the truth came out.)

After a vigilant investigation by the police, it was soon discovered that Smith's story was unequivocally false and that all fingers pointed to Smith. As it was proven at her trial, she had decided to kill both of her sons. The reason? Her ex, Tom Findlay, had broken up with her after having stated that he was not interested in having or raising children. Nearly 30 years after her conviction, Smith's cellmate is speaking out and revealing new details about the criminal. Despite Smith's crime, her cellmate says that Smith has behaved in a way that shows an arguably bizarre, continued connection to her sons.