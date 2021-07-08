What You Need To Know About Winnie Harlow's Skin Condition

The Guardian once wrote that upon meeting model Winnie Harlow, "it would be rude not to stare at her skin." Harlow's unique black-and-white-toned skin is actually an autoimmune skin condition called vitiligo, which according to consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation ambassador Dr. Anjali Mahto (via Glamour), usually affects the most exposed parts of the body, such as the hands and face. Other prone areas, Mahto said, include "body folds such as armpits or groin area; places where the skin has been damaged such as cuts; around body openings such as eyes... and also in the areas around pigmented moles."

Per Mahto, vitiligo's cause remains unknown and there is little in the way of treatment and preventative measures. "Topical corticosteroids may restore some pigment to the skin," Mahto did offer to Glamour. "There's also phototherapy, which involves exposing the skin to artificial ultraviolet light, but this treatment isn't suitable for all patients."

Cleary, Harlow won't be requiring treatment, as embracing her unique look is part of her massive modeling career. However, she rejects the pressure of being a role model for simply embracing a part of her body. As she told ELLE Canada in 2016, "I'm not a vitiligo spokesperson just because I have vitiligo. If that inspires you, I'm proud ... If you want to know about it, you can do your research. Either way, I'm not in the dictionary under 'vitiligo.'" Very well-said.