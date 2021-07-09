Is This How Prince William Feels About Prince Harry's Next Business Move?

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained for the past couple of years. Shortly after Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, sources told The Sunday Times that William was very upset hearing what his brother had to say. Sources also told The Mirror that it's going to be difficult for William to ever really trust his brother again — since Harry continues sharing personal details about his life with the media. Royal expert Nick Bullen spoke with Fox News in early July about how William really feels about Harry's candid interviews. "I am told William is absolutely furious at how Harry and Meghan have shared their views about the royal family, about their own immediate family, with the world's press. I think it's going to be incredibly tough to come back from that, on all sides," Bullen said.

And while things appeared better between the two at the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue on July 1, it is believed that William and Harry's rift is not completely healed. As time goes on, there seems to be a sort of uneasiness when it comes to Harry and Meghan Markle's next move. Keep reading to find out what a royal expert has to say about how William is feeling.