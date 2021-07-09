Britney Spears' Father Just Opposed This Request From Her Conservator

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is at the center of the pop star's conservatorship battle, and while he hasn't been speaking out publicly about his daughter, he has been making moves behind the scenes.

Britney Spears has yet to file an official petition requesting to end her conservatorship, despite expressing the desire to do exactly that during a virtual court appearance on June 23. And while the case is set to resume in court on July 14, there has been quite a bit going on by way of resignations and petitions over the past couple of weeks. According to TMZ, for example, Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham has formally submitted his resignation to the judge overseeing the case. Meanwhile, Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, has filed her own petition, asking the judge to allow her daughter to choose her own lawyer, according to CNN. In addition, Britney Spears' conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has filed a couple of petitions since that June 23 hearing. According to TMZ, Montgomery's lawyer, Lauriann Wright, has filed paperwork in court in which Montgomery states that Britney Spears wants to hire her own lawyer. She also filed a request for security as she says that she's been receiving death threats, according to TMZ.

Well, Britney Spears' father has just stepped in and opposed one of these requests. Keep reading to find out Jamie Spears' latest move.