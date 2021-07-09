First Photo Of Sex & The City Revival Reignites Fan Fury

Carrie Bradshaw once said, "They say nothing lasts forever ...dreams change, trends come and go..." (via Goodreads), and that's what some people are thinking after seeing the first stills from the upcoming "Sex and the City" reboot called "And Just Like That..."

Per Page Six, fans got a first look at the upcoming revival through some photos released by HBO Max on July 9. Unfortunately, "nothing lasts forever" applies in this case, as fans are still wanting a certain character back. "Sex and the city without Samantha is like cereal with no milk," one unhappy fan wrote after seeing a still of iconic characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, and Miranda Hobbes walking side-by-side without Samantha Jones. Samantha was the well-off public relations guru of the group who was always looking to add some spice into her life. Another unamused person tweeted, "Sex and the City reboot without Samantha!??!!? Like why even do it? That's so embarrassing." A third fan stated that they will not watch the reboot without Samantha.

It's not new information that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, will not be joining her former co-stars for the revival, as Variety confirmed the news in January. Fans were furious then, and are reminding the internet how upset they are by the news now. Keep scrolling to see the newly released still for "And Just Like That..." and how more fans are reacting.