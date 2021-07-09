Britney Spears Has Something To Say To Her Critics

Britney Spears is in the news again, but not for her conservatorship — the pop star shared a topless photo on Instagram. While many of her fans and celebrities, including Paris Hilton, liked the snap and commented supporting the #FreeBritney movement, others thought that the person in the picture was not her.

The snap, which showed Spears standing with her back facing the camera, had something missing. Fans noticed that Spears' neck tattoo was not present in the picture. The missing neck tattoo was surprising because back in June, the singer had shared a picture where she showed off the tan and her tattoo while wearing pink. Her followers were quick to voice their concerns and opinions. "Yall know this ain't Britney right??" wrote a follower. "Girl I love you but we see you in a bikini every other day this ain't your waist," wrote another.

The list of speculations grew long. This was not the first time when people thought that Spears shared fake pictures. In June, fans raised concerns about Spears' Maui beach post being fake. Amid growing concerns and surrounded by surfaced theories, Spears has decided to come out and respond to her critics who think that her Instagram post was fake. Here's how she responded.