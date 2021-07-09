Did Lil Wayne Get Married?
Lil Wayne is clearing up his marital status. The "6 Foot 7 Foot" rapper has been dating model Denise Bidot since June 2020, according to The Sun. Wayne began his relationship with Bidot shortly after he ended his engagement to makeup artist and model La'Tecia Thomas, per Hiphopdx. The outlet also noted that Wayne has an extensive dating history, having dated R&B stars like Christina Milian and Keri Hilson, as well as model Dana Lee, in the past.
Although Wayne has had a plethora of romantic relationships, he has only been married once in his life. He married his high school sweetheart, Toya Johnson, in 2004. They divorced after two years of marriage, with Johnson telling Vibe (via Heavy) in 2007, "Wayne is the type who likes to have his cake and eat it, too. She added, "So we were together, but that didn't stop him from doing what he had to do and I wasn't happy with that. A person can only take so much."
Wayne's first marriage ended in divorce, but rumor has it that he got hitched with Bidot in April. Find out what Wayne has said about his rumored nuptials below.
Lil Wayne hasn't said forever just yet
In April 2021, Lil Wayne sparked marriage rumors with Denise Bidot after he posted a cryptic message on Twitter that alluded to wedding bells. "Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters," he wrote to his 34 million followers. The news made the rounds and even caught Nicki Minaj by surprise, who asked him about it during an interview on Instagram live on July 8.
"The other day it was some tweets going on, and I was like, "Oh, what's going on?' and I texted you and I was like, 'Oh, Congratulations. I can tell you've been in a good mood,'" Minaj said to Wayne during the livestream (via Page Six). "And I said, 'Congratulations,' because I thought you had gotten married."
Wayne then clarified that he's not a husband yet and told Minaj that he "did not get married." The tweet that sparked the marriage rumors was actually about his children. "I said 'The Carters,' and girl, that's my damn sons, that's my sons' little name of their little group," Wayne explained. Wayne shares 21-year-old daughter Reginae with ex-wife Toya Johnson and has three sons from other relationships. While Wayne remains unmarried for now, he's still enjoying quality time with Bidot in the bedroom, telling Minaj that he likes a woman who can match his "powerful" energy, per XXL.