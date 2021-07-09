Did Lil Wayne Get Married?

Lil Wayne is clearing up his marital status. The "6 Foot 7 Foot" rapper has been dating model Denise Bidot since June 2020, according to The Sun. Wayne began his relationship with Bidot shortly after he ended his engagement to makeup artist and model La'Tecia Thomas, per Hiphopdx. The outlet also noted that Wayne has an extensive dating history, having dated R&B stars like Christina Milian and Keri Hilson, as well as model Dana Lee, in the past.

Although Wayne has had a plethora of romantic relationships, he has only been married once in his life. He married his high school sweetheart, Toya Johnson, in 2004. They divorced after two years of marriage, with Johnson telling Vibe (via Heavy) in 2007, "Wayne is the type who likes to have his cake and eat it, too. She added, "So we were together, but that didn't stop him from doing what he had to do and I wasn't happy with that. A person can only take so much."

Wayne's first marriage ended in divorce, but rumor has it that he got hitched with Bidot in April. Find out what Wayne has said about his rumored nuptials below.