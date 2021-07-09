The Real Meaning Behind Billie Eilish's 'NDA'

It's safe to say fans are impressed with Billie Eilish's self-directed video for "NDA," which features her standing on a road at night as cars whizzing past. The star — who is still blonde — looms long in the darkness, her voice piercing the night like light. The haunting video premiered on July 9 and the song is a track on Eilish's second record, titled "Happier Than Ever." The singer has also released three other tracks ahead of the album release on July 30.

Clearly, 2021 has been quite a sensational Eilish. Her track "Everything I Wanted" won her the Grammy Award for Record of the Year, and "No Time to Die" grabbed the award for Best Song for Visual Media. Her magical voice aside, Eilish has been determined to prove her creativity with directing and performing, and this new music video sets a benchmark for that. With "NDA," the singer has taken things to the next level.

So what about the lyrics and meaning behind "NDA" the song? Read on to learn more about what inspired the moving music video.