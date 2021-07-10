Swavy's Family Responds To Wendy Williams' Report On The TikTok Star's Death

The family of late TikTok star Swavy (also known as @Babyface.S) has responded to Wendy Williams' recent reporting of his death. The young entertainer, who had 2.7 million TikTok followers, died on July 5 after suffering a gunshot wound, per BBC.

On June 7, Williams reported the news during her "Hot Topics" installment. However, many found the way she introduced the topic to be insensitive. "Well, he's a TikTok star. He's got more followers than me. 2.5 million," she said. "So here he is," Williams said while looking at his picture, as the crowd laughed. "He's 19. And he was murdered Monday morning." Williams' segment on Swavy's death sparked countless reactions on social media, with many calling out the host. "Wendy Williams show needs to be canceled fr," one person tweeted. "Wendy Williams conducts her show in such a way that I'm almost convinced she doesn't think it's being recorded," another one commented.

Now, Swavy's family has reacted to Williams' recent segment, sharing some not-so-nice words about the TV personality. Find out more below.