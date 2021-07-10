Inside Jodi Montgomery And Jamie Spears' Feud

One is a conservator appointed by the court. The other is the father of the biggest pop star in the world. Both are fighting over money that is not theirs.

Yes, folks, there's yet another round of drama in the Britney Spears conservatorship case. This time, Jamie Spears, Britney's father, is taking aim at Jodi Montgomery, the "...Baby One More Time" singer's longtime conservator. According to Page Six, Jamie feels it's Montgomery's fault that Britney isn't in control of her own life. "Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears' day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters," he said, according to the outlet. Jamie also claimed that he and Britney have an extremely close relationship and that they spent most of the COVID-19 lockdown time together reconnecting as father and daughter.

But now Montgomery's telling her side of the story.