Is Megan Thee Stallion Really Going To Take On The Cover Of This Famous Magazine?

Megan Thee Stallion is having yet another "hot girl summer" and could be the new face of one famous magazine!

The Houston rapper gained fame for coining the term "hot girl summer" in 2019, loosely based on lyrics in her single "Cash Sh*t" and her self-proclaiming title as "thee HOT GIRL" on the cover art for "Fever," according to Refinery29. "It's about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-a** time, hyping up their friends, doing you," said the artist to The Root. "You definitely have to be a person who can be the life of the party and just a bad bitch."

Megan Thee Stallion has lived up to her "hot girl summer" requirements, releasing her debut studio album "Good News" in 2020, winning three Grammys, and working with Beyoncé on her first No.1 hit "Savage." And according to sources at Page Six, the hottie isn't done yet. "She's working on a new album. It makes sense that she would get a huge cover like that," said the insider, teasing a possible big step in Megan Thee Stallion's career. So, what famous magazine could fans soon see the rapper cover? Keep reading to find out.