Is Megan Thee Stallion Really Going To Take On The Cover Of This Famous Magazine?
Megan Thee Stallion is having yet another "hot girl summer" and could be the new face of one famous magazine!
The Houston rapper gained fame for coining the term "hot girl summer" in 2019, loosely based on lyrics in her single "Cash Sh*t" and her self-proclaiming title as "thee HOT GIRL" on the cover art for "Fever," according to Refinery29. "It's about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-a** time, hyping up their friends, doing you," said the artist to The Root. "You definitely have to be a person who can be the life of the party and just a bad bitch."
Megan Thee Stallion has lived up to her "hot girl summer" requirements, releasing her debut studio album "Good News" in 2020, winning three Grammys, and working with Beyoncé on her first No.1 hit "Savage." And according to sources at Page Six, the hottie isn't done yet. "She's working on a new album. It makes sense that she would get a huge cover like that," said the insider, teasing a possible big step in Megan Thee Stallion's career. So, what famous magazine could fans soon see the rapper cover? Keep reading to find out.
Megan Thee Stallion could be showing off her bikini bod
Back in January 2021, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to announce the beginning of her Hottie Bootcamp, a diet and fitness journey the rapper would take fans along with.
"This journey is not necessarily about losing weight but about me getting healthier in general and seeing how I can transform my body in the healthiest way possible," said the rapper (via Health). Unknowingly, the Houston hottie could have also been getting ready for a bikini photoshoot with Sports Illustrated.
Sources broke the news to Page Six that Megan Thee Stallion was chosen to be a cover girl on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2021. "She's the biggest star [right now], so it's a no-brainer and they love surprises," the insider told the outlet. The rapper wouldn't be the first non-model to grace the cover of the SI Swimsuit issue, as fellow Houstonite Beyoncé has appeared on the mag as well.