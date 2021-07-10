The Real Reason Rapper Gunna Was Hospitalized
Gunna had a plentiful celebration for his 28th birthday in June. In addition to having his friends around, he received a number of lavish gifts — including a shoebox filled with $100,000 from friend and frequent collaborator Lil Baby. Fortunately and unfortunately, the Atlanta rapper is receiving "get well soon" gifts after a sudden hospitalization. On July 5, blogger Akademiks shared a video of the "Nasty Girl/On Camera" emcee watching Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's E! Reality series from a hospital bed. "Prayer for Gunna who['s] in the hospital," Akademiks captioned the clip on Instagram.
Gunna later revealed that Young Thug stopped by to drop off a lavish recovery gift of four brand new Audemars Piguet watches. "Not one, not two, not three, but four," Gunna said in the clip (via Complex), also writing that, "My twin ain't never late. I think I'm feeling better already." By the end of the week, the rapper appeared to be in better condition than he did in the hospital. The rapper spoke out about his health scare; read on to find out the real reason why Gunna was hospitalized.
Gunna revealed he was hospitalized for pneumonia
After a sudden hospitalization, Gunna is feeling better than ever. The rapper returned to Instagram to give his fans clarity about what exactly landed him in the hospital. "I feel better, I'm out of the hospital," he said on Instagram Live (via Complex), later revealing he was watching "Belly." He continued, "I had f***ing... pneumonia really, really bad. Health is wealth. Everybody take care of your body." The rapper said he didn't want his fans to worry about him, and that he's already back to cooking up his next project in the studio. "I'm up. Album on the way, on my momma. I'm up, letting motherf***ers know I'm up. It's all good, y'all ain't gotta worry."
Gunna isn't letting his bout with pneumonia slow him down. The rapper is preparing for the 2021 JMBLYA hip-hop festival where he will be headlining with Future, according to Revolt. Although there is no release date in sight for his next project as of this writing, the "Wunna" crooner recently appeared on rapper G. Herbo's "You Can't Feat," which appears on the latter's July 2021 album, "25." On the bright side, Gunna is recovering in style with his "get well soon" treats.