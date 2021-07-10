The Real Reason Rapper Gunna Was Hospitalized

Gunna had a plentiful celebration for his 28th birthday in June. In addition to having his friends around, he received a number of lavish gifts — including a shoebox filled with $100,000 from friend and frequent collaborator Lil Baby. Fortunately and unfortunately, the Atlanta rapper is receiving "get well soon" gifts after a sudden hospitalization. On July 5, blogger Akademiks shared a video of the "Nasty Girl/On Camera" emcee watching Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's E! Reality series from a hospital bed. "Prayer for Gunna who['s] in the hospital," Akademiks captioned the clip on Instagram.

Gunna later revealed that Young Thug stopped by to drop off a lavish recovery gift of four brand new Audemars Piguet watches. "Not one, not two, not three, but four," Gunna said in the clip (via Complex), also writing that, "My twin ain't never late. I think I'm feeling better already." By the end of the week, the rapper appeared to be in better condition than he did in the hospital. The rapper spoke out about his health scare; read on to find out the real reason why Gunna was hospitalized.