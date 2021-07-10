Journalist Who Broke The Theranos Scandal Had This To Say About Elizabeth Holmes

As the days slowly dwindle in the lead-up to the trial of former Theranos CEO and founder Elizabeth Holmes — who was charged with multiple counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in 2018 following a two-year investigation by federal officials — it seems that a major player in the story of the downfall of the health tech company has once again emerged.

Holmes, who rose to fame after dropping out of Stanford University in 2003 at 19 years old in order to revolutionize the field of medicine with an invention called the Edison — a box the size of a printer, which she claimed could run hundreds of diagnostic tests for patients with only one drop of blood — reportedly squeezed millions of dollars out of investors in order to fund a technology that never actually existed. (Per the prosecution, Holmes used the money meant for Theranos, once valued at $9 billion, to fund her lifestyle.) Chief in uncovering Holmes' alleged fraudulent dealings was Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou, whose investigation into Theranos contributed heavily to an ensuing investigation into the company by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the charges ultimately brought against her.

Now, according to a July report by CNBC, it looks like the journalist and author has weighed in on Holmes' upcoming trial, which is scheduled for August 31 of this year. So how does Carreyrou think Holmes will fare in court? Read on below to find out more.